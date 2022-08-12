 
close
Friday August 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PTI still a tanga party: PMLN

By Our Correspondent
August 12, 2022

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that the Bani Gala group was a tanga party and it is still a tanga party. In response to Fayaz Chohan's press conference, Azma said the theft of Imran has been caught. The decision of foreign funding case has been announced which made the PTI leaders disturbed.

Comments