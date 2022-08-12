PTI still a tanga party: PMLN

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Thursday said that the Bani Gala group was a tanga party and it is still a tanga party. In response to Fayaz Chohan's press conference, Azma said the theft of Imran has been caught. The decision of foreign funding case has been announced which made the PTI leaders disturbed.
LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,022 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...
LAHORE:The Punjab government Thursday transferred and posted four police officers. Munir Masood Marth, DIG CPO was...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar Thursday in view of the arrival of August 14 ordered strict...
LAHORE:IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan has circulated a letter to the Superintendents of Railways Police of all eight...
LAHORE:A session on “Doctors as Parents: Challenges and well-being” was organised by Department of Child & Family...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for Chief Minister, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, has said that minorities enjoy equal rights in...
Comments