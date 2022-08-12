Gang remarketing expired food items busted

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration on Thursday busted a gang allegedly involved in remarketing expired branded food items.

A press release said Additional Assistant Commissioner Saleem Ayubi conducted the raid on a godown on Dilzak Road and allegedly recovered a huge cache of expired branded food items.

The seized food items included chocolates, bubblegum, chips, coffee and milk powder.

The gang used to collect expired branded food items from across the district and remarket them after changing the expiry dates on the products. The team recovered thousands of stickers, stamps and packing material from the possession of the gang members. Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan said legal proceedings would be initiated against the arrested persons.