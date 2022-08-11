Not minus one but there will be minus all: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday while warning the incumbent government of the consequences if they try to exclude the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from the country’s politics said that it will not be minus one but minus all, reported local news channel on Wednesday.

In a statement on twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that the country is rapidly moving towards political confrontation. He bashed the coalition government over the deteriorating political and economic condition of the country saying that the incumbent government lacks the political sense and also they are incapable of any performance. “They vouch for the institutions when they are in power,” he added.

The AML chief clearly stated that if the coalition government schemed to minus Imran Khan from politics then they will make sure to reciprocate and it will result in ‘minus all’ for their political careers as well.