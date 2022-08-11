Man killed during clash at bus stand in Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: A man was killed during a clash on the Super Highway on Wednesday within the jurisdiction of the Sacchal police station. Meanwhile, the bodies of two people were found in Baldia Town and Manghopir.

Police said the incident on the Super Highway took place at the Punjab bus stand where a man was killed after being hit with a stone. The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the man was identified as 30-year-old Sultan, son of Abbas.

The deceased man hailed from Punjab and worked at a bus stand, police said, adding that they had arrested four suspects allegedly responsible for the death. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, the body of a 40-year-old man, Zulfiqar Ali, was found with torture marks from a room built on a graveyard in Baldia Town. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said marks of torture were found on his body, including the face, suggesting that he might have been killed during a fight. The deceased man was a resident of Lyari and had left home on the night of 9th Muharram.