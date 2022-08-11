Minister orders proper plan to beautify The Mall

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting in the Housing Department on Wednesday.

Secretary Housing Shakeel Ahmed gave a detailed briefing on the affairs of the department and progress on ongoing development schemes. Addressing the meeting, the minister directed the officers concerned to devise a proper plan to beautify The Mall. “No billboard would be installed on The Mall without the permission of PHA. The facility of one-window operation in LDA should be improved and an effective action plan should be carved out to end litigation in the institution. Prevention of illegal constructions should also be ensured”, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the schemes to beautify the entrance and exit points of the city should be completed quickly. He said that clean drinking water is the right of every citizen and the government will ensure this right at every cost. He directed officers concerned to come up with an out-of-the-box solution for providing clean drinking water. A sustainable mechanism should be evolved to run the water supply schemes.