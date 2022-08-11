Body formed to probe boxers’ disappearance

BIRMINGHAM: Two Pakistani boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan vanished here after featuring in the Commonwealth Games which concluded here the other day.



A Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) source told 'The News' that both did not report to the team management before the squad's departure for Pakistan on Tuesday.

The source said that their passports are in the possession of the team management.

The source said that organising committee, Pakistan consulate in Birmingham and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have been informed.

The source said that both belong to a powerful department and it has started using its influence.

Both lost their opening bouts in the quadrennial event in which the nation had fielded five boxers. The source said that both lived in a single room in the athletes village.

The source said that Pakistan boxing squad was about to land in Pakistan Wednesday evening.

Abdul Mohi Shah from Islamabad adds:

Following the disappearance of two boxers in Birmingham, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a committee to stay in touch with the authorities in the UK for early deportation of the two back home and look into the reasons behind their disappearance.

The President POA has notified a committee consisting of the following to look into the matter -- Muhammad Shafiq, President Handball Federation (chairman), a representative of the Pakistan Sports Board, Col Sadaf Akram, Secretary Army Sports Directorate and Lt Col (R) Muhammad Nasir ljaz Tung (Secretary General PBF).

Boxers Nazeer Ullah Khan and Suleman Baloch left for in-house breakfast in a hotel around 10 am UK time in Birmingham but did not report back to the coach before their scheduled departure.

The luggage of these two boxers was in the room.

Since the rest of the team was in transit, no further details have been received except that the passports and tickets were with the coach.

“The Consulate General of Pakistan has been informed. The concerned authorities in the UK have been alerted and the hunt for the boxers is on,” a POA official said.

'The News' has learnt from a well placed source that both missing boxers have their relatives in the UK.

“The agencies in the UK have reached their relatives and there is all the likelihood that both will be nabbed,” the official said.

“Action will be taken against the boxers once they get back,” he added.

The committee has been authorized to initiate its inquiry upon the return of the Boxing team to Pakistan and submit the report to President POA for necessary action.

According to the POA Constitution, the national Olympic committee has all the powers to take action against the boxers. “Definitely, boxers act is their personal. But every effort will be made to first locate them and then to get them back home,” the official said.