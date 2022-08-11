Gold sheds Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs400 per tola on Wednesday as Pak rupee showed further recovery against the US dollar.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs143,100 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs343 to Rs122,685.
