Four cops injured in Swat clash

MINGORA: Four policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), sustained injuries in a clash with suspected militants at Balasur Top area in Matta tehsil in Swat district on Monday, sources said.
The sources said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, the police had launched a search operation in the Balasur Top area.An exchange of fire took place between the cops and the suspected militants during the search operation. After the clash, a heavy contingent of police arrived at the scene and conducted the search.
JAMRUD: Hundreds of people have been hit reportedly by dengue fever in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district, local...
MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to empower the elected...
The United Nations through the resolution of 2758 recognised People’s Republic of China the sole and legitimate...
LAHORE: The sharp decline in dollar rates have raised hopes that the price hike could be reversed. This may be true...
ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister and PPP...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial president Pervez Khattak on Monday said his party had no issue with the...
Comments