President, PM laud performance of Pak athletes

President Dr Arif Alvi (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday commended the performance of Pakistani athletes in the ongoing 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

On his Twitter handle, the president congratulated him on making history in javelin throw and winninggold medal in the Commonwealth Games. The president said that Arshad Nadeem had made Pakistan and the nation proud for winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing. “Congratulations Arshad Nadeem on making history in Javelin throw and winning Gold Medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Nation is proud of you,” the president posted a tweet. In his tweets on Monday, PM said Nooh Butt and Arshad Nadeem won gold, Sharif Tahir, Zaman Anwar and Inam Butt won silver and Shah Hussain, Ali Asad and Inayatullah won bronze medals in the Commonwealth Games, making all Pakistanis, including him, proud.

He said these athletes are pride of the nation who increased Pakistan’s honour in the comity of the nations.



The prime minister said he will meet all these athletes on their return home and encourage them. He said other Pakistani athletes participating in the Commonwealth Games are also commendable who are representing Pakistan with hard work and dedication.

Describing victory or defeat part of the game, he urged the athletes not to give up and keep working hard. This is best performance of Pakistani athletes in Commonwealth Games since 1970.

Arshad Nadeem set a new Commonwealth Games record while winning Gold Medal in javelin throw event with a final throw of 90.18 meters. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Commonwealth games saying, “Well done! Arshad Nadeem, well done, nation is proud of you.”

In his message of congratulations Punjab CM termed the victory of Arshad Nadeem a victory of Pakistan. By demonstrating excellent performance Arshad Nadeem elevated Pakistan name in the comity of nations. Talented capable and committed youths like Arshad Nadeem are real face of Pakistan.

Announcing prize of one million rupee, Punjab CM hoped Arshad Nadeem will achieve more successes at international level.Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in Commonwealth Games setting a new record. “Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national hero,” COAS said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner in tweet said, “What a superb performance from Arshad Nadeem! He earns Pakistan their first track and field gold after 60 years setting precedence with a new games record. Congratulations.