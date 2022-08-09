Anti-dengue measures sought in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Hundreds of people have been hit reportedly by dengue fever in the Jamrud tehsil of the Khyber district, local sources said.
There are even houses in which all members of the family have been hit by the disease. The most affected villages are Nai Abadi, Tedi Bazar, Sur Kamar, Sapirah and Ghandi.
Muhammad Khan, a technician of a clinical laboratory in Jamrud, said that hundreds of people were suffering from dengue fever in Jamrud and there was no official record of the patients as they mostly receive treatment from private clinics while very few visit government hospitals where their records can be maintained.
Locals complained that the government did not take any action even despite repeated requests as no fumigation had been done in the affected areas, nor medical camps arranged there.
Drug seized: The police have recovered 5.5kg of ice (methamphetamine) from a motorcar and arrested two alleged traffickers.During checking in the Ali Masjid area, the drug was recovered from the motorcar and Mehran Gul and Ajab Khan were arrested.The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
