Buhai wins Women’s British Open in play-off

GULLANE: South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai survived a disastrous 15th hole to claim victory in a marathon play-off against Chun In-gee in the Women’s British Open at Muirfield on Sunday.

Both players tied on 10 under par after 72 holes, and it was Buhai who eventually secured victory in the final major of the season with a par four at the fourth extra hole, the 18th. Chun bunkered her drive and took five, while Buhai got up and down from a greenside bunker, holing out from two feet for victory.

Buhai, who led by five overnight, looked in total control when she led by three shots with just four to play. But she drove into a bunker at the 15th, hit out sideways into rough and then moved the ball just a few yards with her third shot on the way to a triple-bogey seven. Now tied for the lead, she did well to par the final three holes for a 75 that matched Chun’s 10-under par total. The Korean closed with a round of 70.