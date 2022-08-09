Anderson praises Arshad Nadeem

BIRMINGHAM: Two-time world javelin throw champion Anderson Peters of Grenada has appreciated Arshad Nadeem for his fine performance in the Commonwealth Games men’s javelin throw event which was held here at the Alexander Stadium on Sunday.



“He is young and too strong and will go a long way,” Peters told The News during an interaction after the event.

Arshad annexed the title with a monstrous throw of 90.18 metre and set a new Commonwealth Games record. His throw is the longest from any South Asian javelin thrower as he also surpassed India’s Neeraj Chopra who is the Olympic champion and world silver medallist.

Chopra did not feature in the Birmingham Games because of a groin injury. He had to defend the title.

“Arshad is a nice boy and has the potential to go a long way, said Peters, who last month strongly defended his world title in the United States. Peters did not click on Sunday in Birmingham and was settled with a silver medal with a throw of 88.64 metre.

At one stage when Arshad was leading Anderson Peters jumped to the top with a throw of 88.64m but Arshad immediately surpassed him with a super 90.18m.

“It was not my day,” Peters said. “It happens so in javelin throw. Sometimes it’s not your day and it does not matter as it's part of the game,” the smiling Peters said.