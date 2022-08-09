PTI MPA demands fumigation to control vector-borne diseases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh vice president and Sindh Assembly member Raja Azhar has said that various diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and diarrhoea, have been increasing in Karachi due to filth and piles of dirt in the city but the incompetent provincial government and city administration are yet to conduct an anti-mosquito fumigation drive in the metropolis.

In a statement, Azhar said that around 550 cases of malaria had been reported from Karachi, including 292 cases from District South, 62 from District Central, 54 from District Korangi, 48 from District Malir, 42 from District West, 59 from District East and 30 from Distrct Keamari, due to abundance of mosquitos.

He added that the provincial government was yet to take measures to immunise people in other areas of the provinces against malaria and dengue. Due to the sheer negligence of the provincial government and municipal corporations, he said, the number of patients infected with vector-borne diseases could increase in the coming days.

The PTI MPA said that after the rainy season, dirt, mud, and gushing drains were seen everywhere. He lamented that people were forced to drink contaminated water being supplied to their homes, due to which they were contracting diarrhoea, but no tangible steps had been taken by the government to ensure clean drinking water supply to residential areas.

He demanded that the Sindh government should fulfil its responsibilities instead of criticising political opponents. The administration should be especially mobilised to carry out anti-mosquito spray in the city, Azhar said.

Meanwhile, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in a statement said that anti-state elements were accusing the PTI of launching a social media campaign against state institutions. He said the nation had not forgotten the speeches of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif and Ayaz Sadiq.

Citing statements of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, he said the people still remembered the statement that “Faiz had been sidelined” and the earlier 2015 warning of teaching a bitter lesson to the establishment, Ismail said Pakistanis knew those who ran campaigns against the state institutions.