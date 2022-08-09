Female assistant commissioner mugged in Bahadurabad

As mugging incidents continued in the city during the Ashura holidays, the woman assistant commissioner of Ferozeabad was robbed of her bag containing her mobile phone, ATM cards and cash on Monday morning.

Asma Batool, the Ferozeabad assistant commissioner, was mugged when she and her family had gone to Alamgir Road in Bahadurabad to have breakfast at a restaurant within the limits of the New Town police station.

After the incident, she told the police that she was a resident of Model Colony and had currently been serving as the assistant commissioner of Ferozeabad. She added that the robber approached her shortly after she, her husband and children had alighted from the car and were moving towards the eatery.

Asma said that her husband and children were at a short distance from her when an armed man riding a motorcycle and wearing a helmet came to her and snatched her bag at gunpoint before speeding away.

The robber deprived her of cash amounting to Rs6,000, ATM cards, official and other cards and a mobile phone. The New Town police said they had recorded the statement of the assistant commissioner and registered an FIR of the incident. The police added that they had obtained CCTV footage of the incident and were searching for the suspect. Further investigations are under way.