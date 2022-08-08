Four killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed when rivals opened fire on them in the Kala cattle market in Chamkani area of the provincial capital on

Sunday.

An official said Bakht Zaman, his brother Sufaid Gula, Rehan and Zubair were killed when their rivals Bilal and Idrees allegedly opened fire on them. The official said both the parties were close relatives and had an old

dispute. They said the cops had started raids on the hideouts of the accused to arrest the culprits.