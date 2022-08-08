Four killed in Peshawar firing

PESHAWAR: Four people were killed when rivals opened fire on them in the Kala cattle market in Chamkani area of the provincial capital on
Sunday.
An official said Bakht Zaman, his brother Sufaid Gula, Rehan and Zubair were killed when their rivals Bilal and Idrees allegedly opened fire on them. The official said both the parties were close relatives and had an old
dispute. They said the cops had started raids on the hideouts of the accused to arrest the culprits.
GHALLANAI: Thirteen persons were injured in an accident in Mohmand district on Sunday, local sources said.A coach and...
MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved Rs5 billion for the development of a tourism zone in the...
PESHAWAR: Seven chairmen of capital metropolitan have asked the authorities to hold investigations into the corrupt...
MIRANSHAH: The protesting members of Dawar and Wazir tribes here on Sunday announced to open the closed roads on the...
LAKKI MARWAT: Police on Sunday claimed to havecaptured a drug peddler and a proclaimed offender during surprise raids...
PESHAWAR: The signals of the cellular phone are likely to remain suspended in some towns after police authorities...
Comments