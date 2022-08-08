US Senate passes Biden’s vast climate, health plan

WASHINGTON: The US Senate passed Joe Biden’s grand climate and health care plan on Sunday, channeling billions toward ambitious clean energy goals in a hard-won victory for the president ahead of midterm elections.
A Democrat-only majority approved the $430 billion package, which will return to the House of Representatives next week, where it is expected to pass a final vote before being signed into law by the US president.
