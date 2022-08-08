US Senate passes Biden’s vast climate, health plan

WASHINGTON: The US Senate passed Joe Biden’s grand climate and health care plan on Sunday, channeling billions toward ambitious clean energy goals in a hard-won victory for the president ahead of midterm elections.

After 18 months of arduous negotiations and a marathon night of debate, the US Senate passed Joe Biden’s ambitious climate, tax and health care plan -- a significant victory for the president ahead of crucial midterm elections.

Voting as a unified bloc and with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats approved the $430 billion spending plan, which will go to the House of Representatives next week, where it is expected to pass before being signed into law by Biden.