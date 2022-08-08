‘With half the facilities Indians enjoy, we can rule the world’

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan wrestlers surprised the field winning three silvers and two bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Mohammad Inam reminded authorities back home that they can rule the world if they are provided even half of the facilities that the grapplers of India and other leading nations get.

In an interview over telephone with this correspondent following the final day of wrestling competition at the Games, Inam said they reached Birmingham straight from their hometown and had no international exposure prior to the start of the Games. “Wrestlers from other countries including India keep on shuttling around the world for training as well as for international exposure. Unlike them, all six Pakistan wrestlers who were here had no international exposure behind them. Even then our success rate is over 85 percent which is a big achievement,” he added.

“I am proud of my team which gave outstanding display and is going back with five medals. Every wrestler’s performance is praiseworthy here. You cannot imagine how we train and prepare for big events,” said Inam, who also heads the Athletes Commission back home.

He said that coaching and modern techniques hold great importance in preparing top wrestlers. “We hardly invest in our talent. Neither the central government nor the provincial governments take sports seriously. They hardly invest in talented athletes. It is no secret where most of the funds go,” he said.

Inam said in an individual capacity he had knocked at all doors, pleading for support for wrestling and weightlifting. “No one listens to us, neither these officials have any interest in the promotion of those sports where we can make the difference at the international level,” he said.

“No one can imagine how much money is being invested in Indian wrestlers on their home and away training and exposure. I can bet that if authorities in Pakistan spend half of that amount on top Pakistan wrestlers’ training and exposure, Indian wrestlers will be no match for Pakistan.

“I am thankful to Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for their continuous support from the meager resources they have. I again appeal to the government to show some mercy to these traditional sports. But I am afraid that all concerned will forget this performance within weeks and again there will be no one to support us,” said Inam, who won the silver medal in 86kg following a close fight against India’s Punia.

He said he could have won his final bout. “I injured my knee in the semis and that was why my movement was restricted during the final. Had I been fully fit, I could have gone all out to pin down Indians,” he said.

Inam, 35, wants Paris Olympics to be his swansong event. “I not only want to qualify for the Olympics in the company of another deserving one, but I also want to make the mega event a memorable one. But that is only possible if the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the provincial government start realizing wrestlers’ requirements. We can achieve laurels for the country at Olympics, provided we start our preparation for the qualifying round right now. Producing good results is a lengthy process as there is no shortcut to glory. We believe we can achieve that glory if given proper coaching, training, and international exposure throughout the next two years.”