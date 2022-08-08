Covid-19 has greatly impacted the people as they continue to suffer at the hands of this pandemic. Most still refuse to abide by the SOP’s set out by the government and worldwide health forums.
Our healthcare authorities should further emphasize on the importance of following the SOPs and highlight the damages caused by this virus as most of the public seems unaware or ignorant.
Ijaz Ahmed
Turbat
