SSWMB sets up relief camps along procession routes

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has established relief camps along the route of Muharram processions. SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab inspected different procession routes on Sunday to monitor the cleanliness measures being taken by the board.

Both officials visited Numaish and parts of MA Jinnah Road, and directed the officials of the KMC and the SSWMB to provide relief to citizens making their way to the processions.

The board has established relief camps at the Tibet Centre and at Kharadar, where potable water will be available, as well as SSWMB staff and garbage lifting rickshaws. Public complaints will be addressed immediately, according to the board’s press statement.

A team of 50 sanitary workers and other SSWMB staff has been constituted for the Muharram processions. The team will make sure that garbage is lifted from tail-end to tail-end of the processions.

Channa directed all the private contractors of the SSWMB to perform their duties diligently. He directed the officials to work in close coordination with other municipalities so that the public can be served.

He appealed to the citizens to lodge a complaint at their helpline number 1128 or WhatsApp number 0318-1030851 or reach out to the SSWMB’s complaint cell in case of any grievance. Wahab and Channa also launched a four-day fumigation campaign. Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officials of the KMC and the SSWMB were also present on the occasion.

According to the details shared by the SSWMB, the fumigation campaign is being carried out in coordination with KMC officials to combat diseases various diseases in the aftermath of the recent monsoon showers.