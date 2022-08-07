Parliaments over presidents

According to some, the presidential form of government is suitable for Pakistan, even though it has been tried before without much success. The main flaw of the presidential system is that power is concentrated at the centre. With, theoretically, uncontested powers to appoint and dismiss cabinets and prime ministers, the presidential system can become a source of political instability and beholden to the interests of a single figure.

Furthermore, Pakistan is a multi-cultural and multi-linguistic country and there is a higher chance that in a centralized system the smaller provinces would feel deprived of their rights. On the other hand, in the parliamentary form of government powers are divided among the provinces and they have greater autonomy. It is the beauty of the parliamentary system that power is divided and no one can rule in an autocratic manner.

Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro

Larkana