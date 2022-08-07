Parliaments over presidents

According to some, the presidential form of government is suitable for Pakistan, even though it has been tried before without much success. The main flaw of the presidential system is that power is concentrated at the centre. With, theoretically, uncontested powers to appoint and dismiss cabinets and prime ministers, the presidential system can become a source of political instability and beholden to the interests of a single figure.
Furthermore, Pakistan is a multi-cultural and multi-linguistic country and there is a higher chance that in a centralized system the smaller provinces would feel deprived of their rights. On the other hand, in the parliamentary form of government powers are divided among the provinces and they have greater autonomy. It is the beauty of the parliamentary system that power is divided and no one can rule in an autocratic manner.
Engr Waqar Badar Kandhro
Larkana
According to reports, the groundwater table in Islamabad is drying up at an alarming rate. This is a common theme...
The recent floods in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan are a consequence of our governments neglecting to address...
The people have the right to ask that if the companies that are responsible for the distribution of electricity are...
The villages of Pakistan lack all kinds of facilities, especially sports grounds and other venues related to physical...
The education sector has become a commercialized business tool and desperate students are the customers. Some...
As tourism booms in GilgitBaltistan, each resident is set on turning their house into a guest house so that they can...
Comments