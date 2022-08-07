CPO, deputy commissioner visit mosque in Lalkurti

Rawalpindi: City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq, here on Saturday visited Jamia Mosque Muhammadi, Lalkurti and held meeting with members of peace committee, Anjuman-e-Tajran and Ulema-e-Karam.

Ulema and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran appreciated steps being taken by City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) to ensure peace during Muharram.

The City Police Officer informed that Rawalpindi district police were striving to ensure best service delivery.

He urged the ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram.

Ulema of different schools of thought were urged to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other’s religious beliefs.

The City Police Officer said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Punjab Government for Muharram.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that ulema and their followers can help the administration in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

The City Police Officer said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for Muharram and comprehensive security cover was being given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken on misuse of social media to spread sectarian disharmony, he added.