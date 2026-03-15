Kenya's flood crisis deepens as death toll rises to 62, thousands displaced

The ongoing flood crisis in Kenya has reached a devastating peak over the last week, marked by a significant increase in casualties and widespread structural damage. According to Kenyan authorities, 62 people have died due to the floods, a sharp increase from the 42 deaths reported just one week ago.

In a single overnight operation, the Kenya Red Cross rescued 11 passengers from a stranded minibus and saved two children from a submerged home. The recent downpours have triggered flash floods of a magnitude not seen in years, causing major rivers to burst their banks. The deluge has moved beyond residential damage, destroying critical power and water lines and rendering many roads impassable.

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Given the gravity of the situation, the authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas to move to safer ground and more than 2,000 people have had to leave their homes to seek shelter.

Police officials have confirmed that search operations are continuing following the “torrential rain and subsequent devastating flooding affecting various parts of the country.”

As reported by the BBC, more than 100 people have been killed in neighbouring Ethiopia following floods and landslides in the south of the country. Additionally, the world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began, and temperatures will keep rising until governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.