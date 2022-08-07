Police arrest 11 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor

Rawalpindi: The police on the directives of City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 accused for possessing illegal weapons, liquor and kites.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, Race Course, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni and Dhamial police held seven accused on recovery of six 30-bore pistols, a 12-bore rifle and ammunition.

Meanwhile, New Town police held two accused for having 18 bottles and 10 litres liquor.

Airport police rounded up an accused for possessing five bottles of liquor while Racecourse Police arrested a kite seller and recovered 15 kites and kite flying string rolls from him.

Separate cases had been arrested against all the accused while further investigations were under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.

Meanwhile, police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari launched a search operation in Dheri Hassanabad and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Civil Line police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Civil Line police conducted search operations in and around Dheri Hassanabad.

A total of 103 houses and collected date of 43 tenants and 251 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.