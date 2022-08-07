Drug pusher arrested at airport

Rawalpindi: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered heavy quantity of ‘Ice’ from the baggage of a passenger leaving for Saudi Arabia on Saturday, ANF said.

A team of ANF, deployed at Islamabad International Airport, intercepted a passenger on suspicion and recovered three kilogram of ‘Ice’ skilfully concealed in secret parts of his luggage.

The FIA Immigration staff offloaded the passenger and handed over to ANF personnel for further investigation. The suspect was leaving for Saudi Arabia through a foreign flight. The ANF has registered the case under the Anti-Narcotics Act and shifted him to ANF Police Station.