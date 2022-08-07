Intermittent rains likely in city today

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of cloudy weather with chances of intermittent rains and thunderstorm in Karachi on Sunday (today).

The maximum temperature in the city could range from 30 degrees Centigrade to 32 degrees Centigrade with chances of 80 to 90 per cent humidity.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh could receive more rains till August 9 under the influence of monsoon currents that have entered the province.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 32.5 degrees Centigrade with 73 per cent humidity.

Some parts of the city received light rain or drizzle as the Met Office recorded seven millimetres of rain in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 1.5mm of rain in Keamari.