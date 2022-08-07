SCCI hails fixed tax withdrawal for retailers

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday welcomed withdrawal of the fixed tax for retailers and shopkeepers imposed through electricity bills for a year.

In a joint statement, SCCI senior office-bearers Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, vice-presidents Imran Khan Mohmand and Javed Akhtar said the government withdrew the tax after successful talks with the business community.

They said the business-friendly policies would bring economic stability and boost trade activities.

A few days ago, the federal government decided to withdraw the fixed tax regime on electricity bills for small traders.

However, they said the collection of double taxes was completely intolerable and would be protested against at every level.

The SCCI office-bearers the government to take the business community into confidence before imposing new taxes.