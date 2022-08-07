Two drug rehab centres to be established in Peshawar: mayor

PESHAWAR: Mayor Haji Zubair Ali on Saturday announced the establishment of two drug rehabilitation centres in the provincial capital.

Addressing a ceremony at Al-Khidmat Hospital, Zubair Ali said that their immediate goal was to establish a drug-free society and steps were underway to achieve the target.

Two new drug rehabilitation centres would be established in Kohati and Nishtarabad and work

on it would be started soon, he said.

The mayor said that it was their responsibility to create awareness among youth about addiction to save more people.

“Al-Khidmat Foundation has always rendered matchless sacrifices during calamities and disasters and played an important role in emergencies,” he added.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Provincial President Khalid Waqas said that the organisation was at the forefront of serving the public and

providing treatment to drug addicts.

Later, the mayor enquired after the health of drug addicts who were under treatment in Al-Khidmat Foundation and also announced all kinds of support to them.