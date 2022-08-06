PRCS continues operation in flood-hit areas

Islamabad : Widening its rescue and relief operation in Balochistan and other parts of the country under the Disaster Response and Emergency Fund (DREF) operation, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has planned to give cash grants, install water treatment plants, and distribute dengue kits, hygiene kits, and non-food items to flood victims.

Decisions to this effect were taken at a high-level meeting held at the PRCS National Headquarters. Aside from relief and rehabilitation activities, future foreclosures in the flood-affected areas in Quetta, Pashin, and Qila Saifullah in Balochistan, as well as in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and Khyber-Pakthunkhwa were the focus of discussion and planning.

The scope of PRCS’s relief and rescue activities has been widened with the support of International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

Addressing the meeting, the Chairman of PRCS Abrar ul Haq said, PRCS has deployed mobile health teams with doctors, paramedics, and free medicines in the districts of Tank, Jhal Magsi and Jafferabad. “Water treatment plants will be installed in Kirk, Tank, Jhal Magsi and Jafarabad in the coming days. Each plant will have the capacity to generate 30,000 liters of clean and safe drinking water per day,” he said. Hygiene kits, jerry cans, dengue kits will be distributed to 900 households in the affected areas while relief materials will also be distributed to the victims of Muzaffargarh with the support of Turkish Red Crescent. “A cash grant of Rs.16.000 per household will also be given to 1,400 households in the affected areas to cover their basic needs,” Abrar added.