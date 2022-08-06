LWMC holds awareness camps

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is striving to provide best possible cleanliness facilities to the citizens of provincial metropolis and the Community Mobilisation Wing of LWMC is organising public awareness activities across the city.

According to LWMC spokesperson, on the instructions of CEO LWMC Rafia Haider, awareness camps are being set up in commercial markets, parks, drains, educational institutions and major of all the towns of the city to convey the cleanliness message to the public through distribution of awareness material. Rafia Haider said that in order to promote the cleanliness, awareness is being given in sermons before and during the Friday prayers and the awareness announcements about cleanliness are also being made in the mosques across the city. The purpose of making announcements in mosques is to convey the message of cleanliness to people from all walks of life and urged them not to throw garbage on the streets.