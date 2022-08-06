Expanding access

Hothabad is a village located in Tump, Kech. Despite having a decent-sized population, its education system is not well developed and the quality of education continues to decline. Child labour is common throughout Hothabad as young children have no choice but to earn for their families, instead of acquiring an education.
The government has not recognized these problems but the eagerness of young children to learn how to read and write continues. The government of Balochistan should take serious measures to ensure that the youth of Hothabad has proper education available to them.
Sanober Imdad
Turbat
