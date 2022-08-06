Pillion riding banned in Sindh till August 10

The Sindh home department, considering a request from Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, has imposed a ban on motorcycle pillion riding in the province from August 5 to August 10.

A notification issued in this regard said the IGP had made the request in a letter dated July 29 amid security concerns and threat perceptions during 6th Muharram to 12h Muharram. “The government of Sindh is satisfied that in order to maintain law and order throughout the province of Sindh and to avoid any untoward incident and mishap, it is necessary to take immediate measures.

“Now therefore, the government of Sindh, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 (6) of the CrPC, does hereby impose a complete ban on pillion riding of motorcycle and scooter provided that the aforesaid ban shall not be applicable on women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services with effect from 6th Muharramul Haram to 12th Muharram (5 August to 10 August 2022) all over Sindh.”

In pursuance of Section 195 (1) (a) of the CrPC, said the notification, the SHOs have been hereby authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Paksitan Penal Code in writing for any violations of Section 144 of the CrPC.

MPA Qureshi

MPA Shahzad Qureshi, deputy secretary information of the Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh chapter, has demanded of the Sindh government, the provincial police and related institutions to make foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

He also requested the CBC, DHA and other institutions to provide special security to processions and congregations and to arrange lights, water and sanitation around mosques and Imambargahs. The lawmaker paid homage to six army officers who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Balochistan on August 1.

The Defence and Clifton Association of Real Estate Agents protested against the imposing of the sales tax through electricity bills and an additional tax on the real estate sector. Qureshi participated in this protest and said he did everything possible to reduce the tax imposed by the government.