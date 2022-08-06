PA expresses solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris

The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a resolution to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the third anniversary of the unilateral and oppressive act of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) government to end the special autonomous status of the occupied territory.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Farooqui on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed on August 5 when the Indian government revoked the special constitutional status of the occupied territory. The lawmakers on both the treasury and opposition benches supported the passage of the resolution.

Speaking on her resolution, the PPP MPA said three years had passed since the Indian government imposed its immoral and unilateral act of ending the special constitutional status of the occupied region. He said the Indian government of the BJP had violated the constitution of its own country.

She demanded that the longstanding Kashmir issue be resolved as per the aspirations of the oppressed Kashmiri people in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations. She also demanded the release of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik who had been unduly imprisoned by the Indian government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Saeed Afridi said the unilateral action of the Indian government three years back added a new chapter to the long history of oppression against the innocent people of Kashmir.

He said the Indian government had made an unlawful act, which had exposed its real face of an oppressor before the international community. The PTI lawmaker said the oppressed people of Kashmir would continue with their struggle till they got their right to self-determination.

He said the entire Pakistani nation stood with the oppressed people in the IIOJK who continued to face sheer oppression at the hands of the Indian forces.

He added that the occupied region had been termed the biggest open-air jail of humans in the world. He lamented that the international community and human rights organisations took no action after India brazenly violated the UN’s resolution demanding a just resolution of the Kashmir issue. After the unanimous adoption of the resolution, the session of the Sindh Assembly was prorogued.