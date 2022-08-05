Cop martyred in encounter on Martyrs Day

LAHORz:On Police Martyr’s Day, another Punjab police Jawan has attained the status of martyrdom in the line of duty.

Constable Rao Rahat Saleem was martyred in the encounter with Dulani and Lund gang in Rajanpur Kachha area. The cop received a bullet in the head in the exchange of fire with the dacoits.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar while paying tribute to the cop said that he became a companion of 1573 brave martyrs by sacrificing his life on Police Martyrs Day. He said that the martyrs of Punjab Police are real heroes of department whose unparalleled sacrifices will never be forgotten by the Punjab Police and the Pakistani nation.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police will never leave the family members of Constable Rao Rahat Saleem alone and will be with them on every occasion of happiness and sadness.The funeral prayers of Constable Rao Rahat Saleem were offered at Police Lines Rajanpur.

Additional IG South Punjab Ehsan Sadiq, AiG Discipline South Punjab Imran Shaukat, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Mohammad Saleem, DPO Rajanpur Ahmad Mohiuddin, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Akhtar Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur political personalities and members of peace committee attended the funeral prayers.

An armed contingent of police paid salutations to the martyred constable whereas Additional IG South Punjab laid a floral wreath.