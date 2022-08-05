Campaign on fire prevention, safety measures launched

Islamabad : A campaign calling for the need to adhere to fire prevention and safety measures at the workplace on Thursday launched by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) with the collaboration of the Labour and Human Resource Department (L&HRD), the government of Punjab.

An awareness campaign on fire prevention and safety launched organized by GIZ and L&HRD was launched during “Strategic Dialogue on Promotion of Sustainable Textiles” Textile Industry Sustainability Forum (TISF) to educate the workforce regarding taking preventive and curative measures to prevent fire incidents and to raise awareness of the various occupational and safety hazards in the workplace.

The dialogue attended by representatives from the public and private sectors was followed by the launch of a campaign on Fire Prevention and Fire Safety. Produced in partnership with Happening Intl, the awareness campaign has been designed to highlight the various occupational and safety hazards at the workplace and point the factory workers and managers towards workable solutions. The event also featured a skit in order to raise awareness of the various occupational and safety hazards in the workplace.

Speaking at the occasion Secretary (L&HRD) Liaqat Ali Chatha said that such kinds of initiatives would play a pivotal role in the improvement of safety measures. Such platforms where topics such as occupational safety and health, change management, modernization, digitalization, and behaviour change are not only discussed but planned out to achieve concrete, measurable results, and regular progress, he said. Romina Kochius Project Manager GIZ Textile Cluster said that L&HRD has made positive efforts in creating awareness regarding occupational safety and health and the investments and innovation of the private sector in improving working conditions and ensuring decent work demonstrates their commitment and fervour for this field. Faisal Zahoor, DG Labour Welfare Punjab also addressed the participants, saying that the Labour department has in the past few years taken several initiatives to improve the working conditions of its workforce.