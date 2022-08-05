Azan shines for Central Punjab with century

LAHORE: Central Punjab U19 Blues Azan Awais scored an unbeaten century against KP U19 Blues on day one of the second round match of the Pool A of National U19 Championship on Thursday.

At the NBP Sports Complex, opting to bat first, Central Punjab Blues scored 284 for eight in 83 overs on the back of an unbeaten 128 by Azan Awais. The left-handed opening batter Azan struck 12 boundaries off 217 balls faced. Mohammad Waqas scored 45.

Khubaib Khalil and Mohammad Zubair bagged two wickets apiece for KP.

In return, KP Blues were 22 for one in 4.5 overs when stumps were drawn.

At the UBL Sports Complex, after being put into bat, Northern U19 Blues were bowled out for 253 from 77.3 overs.