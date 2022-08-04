LAHORE:To pay tribute to brave martyrs, Punjab Police is marking "Police Shuhada Day" today (Thursday) in all the districts of the province. In this regard, special ceremonies are being organised at all the police lines and memorials of the province, in which the armed squads of the police will salute and pay tribute to the eternal sacrifice of the martyrs.

The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that the total number of martyrs of Punjab Police who lost their lives while performing their professional duties is 1,573, including Lahore Police 320, Rawalpindi Police 112, Faisalabad Police 105 while Gujranwala Police has 99 martyrs.

He said that the cops sacrificed their lives in incidents, including the GPO Chowk blast, terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, Manawan Centre and Charring Cross.