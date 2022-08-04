Martyrs Day: KP pays tributes to fallen cops today

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is observing Martyrs Day today (Thursday) to pay tributes to over 1,849 policemen that laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The day that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started marking, is now being observed across the country every year on August 4, the death anniversary of Safwat Ghayur, a senior officer who embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack outside his office in Peshawar Saddar in 2010.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is one of the bravest forces in the world where cops encountered suicide bombers valiantly despite knowing that they will not survive. Despite lacking technology, manpower and ammunition, the policemen of the province did a commendable job by offering every sacrifice for the peace in the country,” Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said on Wednesday. He said the entire country pays tribute to the brave policemen and soldiers of KP and other provinces every year on August 4. The IGP said more efforts will be made to increase the incentives for the families of the fallen heroes as well as the welfare of the force.

“The day will start with Quran Khwani and Fateha for the departed souls of the martyrs as well for peace in the country and the world. The salute will be presented to the graves of all those officers and jawans who died while performing duty,” an official told. He added blood donation camps, walks, and rallies will be organized in all the districts in connection with the day.

The main function is to be held in the afternoon in the provincial capital where Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is likely to be the chief guest. A number of police officers have already visited the graves of the martyred cops to present a salute. Besides, officers visited the families of the fallen heroes and presented them with gifts.

In Peshawar and several other districts, a number of activities were arranged in the last week for the children of the Shaheed policemen. A function was arranged at the Traffic Police Lines in Peshawar on Wednesday where the officers presented gifts to the kids. Huge portraits of the fallen cops have been displayed in different parts of the province to pay them homage.

Though a total of 1,849 policemen martyred in different kinds of attacks, and encounters since 1970, most of them died in the last 15 years since the war on terror started.

As many as 389 policemen were martyred from 1970 to 2006 but 1480 lost lives in KP from 2007 till mid-July 2022. Out of those who lost lives in the suicide attacks, bomb blasts, target killings, encounters and ambushes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 15 years, 1,072 were constables.

The fallen heroes during the last 15 years included some top officers like additional inspector generals Safwat Ghayur and Ashraf Noor, DIG Malik Saad, six SSPs/SPs and 15 DSPs/acting SPs. Another DIG Abid Ali was martyred in 2006.

As many as 32 inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 88 ASIs, 155 head constables and 1,072 constables laid down lives in different attacks since 2007.

According to the KP police record, 107 policemen were martyred in 2007, 172 in 2008, 209 in 2009, 107 in 2010 and 154 in 2011, 106 in 2012, 134 in 2013 and 111 policemen were martyred in 2014.

As many as 61 policemen fell victim to various attacks in 2015, 74 in 2016, 36 in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 28 in 2020 and 59 in 2021.

Attacks started registering an increase in late 2021. Up to 63 policemen have lost lives in attacks in the province during the current year. The figures are high even if compared with any entire year since 2016.

Along with paying tributes to the martyrs and taking care of their families on Martyrs Day on August 4, the government and the force need to take concrete measures to protect the lives of the cops as well as the general public in future.