Shajar fails in 100m heats

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan’s emerging sprint sensation Shajar Abbas missed the 100m semi-finals spot just by a whisker here at the Alexander Stadium on Tuesday.



In the Commonwealth Games athletics competitions men’s sprint event, Shajar equalled his personal best timing of 10.38 seconds in the 100 metre race.

As per rules the top two in each ten heats and the next seven fastest had to progress to the semi-finals. Shajar finished at the 27th spot overall out of 70 athletes who took part in the heats.

In the women’s 100m, Pakistan’s Aneela Gulzar finished at the last 48th position with a timing of 14.01 seconds.