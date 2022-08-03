Woe unnoticed

The people of Pakistan are facing crises on multiple fronts. Inflation has wreaked havoc on the economy estroying infrastructure, homes and lives. There appears to be no means of escape as our politicians remain obsessed with winning and retaining seats rather than making good policy.

Each day, the politicians conduct numerous press conferences and meetings in which the motive is never to address the issues of the public but to level accusations and conspiracies against each other. Amidst the unceasing palace intrigues the public suffers alone and unheard.

Qudsia Saleem

Lahore