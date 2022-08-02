FIA arrests accused of Rs40m fraud

LAHORE:FIA (cybercrime wing) have arrested an accused, who defrauded a Pakistani-born American doctor and businessman of Rs40 million.

Adil Chaudhry was a former employee of the company of Dr Mubasher Chaudhry. The accused withdrew over Rs 40 million from the accounts of Dr Mubasher through forgery. The FIA registered a case on the petition of Dr Mubasher.

accidents: Around three people died whereas 763 were injured in 736 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 424 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 339 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

arrested: Sanda Police have arrested eight suspected gamblers involved in betting at T20 international matches on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Abid Hussain, Waqar, Amir, Rashid, Abid Ali, Waqas, Asim and Shahbaz. Police also recovered Rs25000 cash, an LCD and other equipment from their custody. A case was registered against them.