Saad orders timely relief to flood affectees in Balochistan

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a meeting at Railways Headquarters on Monday.

In the meeting, the federal minister was briefed on the steps taken by the Railways to provide ration and medical aid to flood-affected areas in Balochistan. The federal minister directed the officers to deliver the relief goods to the flood victims free of cost. He directed the CEO Railways that the medical teams of Pakistan Railways should reach all the affected divisions to assist the district administrations there. He said that he would personally supervise and also participate in the campaign.

Following the directions of the federal minister, the Railways Administration sent teams to set up relief camps in Jhal Magsi, Qila Abdullah and Nushki. Similarly, railway teams are on-call to assist the district administration in Kan Mehtarzai and Osta Mohammad. For timely and effective delivery of aid to the flood victims, the work has been started to install collection points at Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore stations. The philanthropists and welfare organisations will be able to donate their aid at these places.

The railway teams have been directed to be in constant touch with the district administration of Sindh and Balochistan and PDMA. Railway scouts are also included in the railway teams to assist the administration. To show solidarity with the flood victims, all railway officers of grades 17 to 22 will donate one day's salary to the flood relief fund.

GM Welfare Shoaib Adil has been appointed as the focal person of the flood relief operation and he can be contacted on his number 03008386753.Cop traces lost bag, hands over to owner: A Railways police official traced out a lost bag of a Hindu woman passenger and handed over to her.

Nirmila Devi was travelling from Karachi to Lahore in Awam Express, where, she lost her bag and reported the incident to railways police. Patrolling constable M Aslam acting promptly on the request of lady passenger found the lost bag and returned the same to her.

The bag contained Rs41,000 cash and some costly medicines. The woman thanked the railways police. Railways police are working day and night for the protection and peaceful journey of passengers, added Railways IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan.