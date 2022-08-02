Ali shines in Central Punjab U19 Whites’ 10-wicket win

LAHORE: An all-round performance from Ali Razzaq guided Central Punjab Whites to a 10-wicket win over Northern Whites in the first round match of the National U19 Championship on Monday.

In the Pool B encounter at the NBP Sports Complex, after being asked to follow on, Northern Whites were bowled out for 220 in 94.4 overs. On day three, resuming their second innings at the overnight score of 90 for three, Mohammad Arshad batting at number eight scored 43 off 75 balls and added 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Dawood Nazar (34, 57b, four fours) to help his side take a 25-run lead.

Central Punjab Whites’ Ali Razzaq bagged three wickets for 27 from 7.2 overs. The all-rounder had also contributed 67 with the bat in the first innings. Ali was well supported by Mohammad Ibtisam who also took three wickets in the second innings. Central Punjab Whites chased down the target in the fifth over without losing any wicket. At other venues in Karachi, two matches of the Pool A and one match of Pool B ended without results because of rains.