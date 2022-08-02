Zohaib's fate remains undecided

BIRMINGHAM: The fate of Pakistan’s highly talented boxer Zohaib Rasheed whose name is missing from the draws in the Commonwealth Games had not been decided by the time this report was filed on Monday.

“The boxing organising committee has promised that his fate will be known by Monday night (today). We are waiting for that response,” a senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation told 'The News' here on Monday.

The official said that the PBF would give its official statement on that matter after final words from the organising committee. “It has really affected our fighter psychologically,” the official said. Zohaib’s name is missing from the draws of the flyweight category.

Team sources had told 'The News' the other day that they had handed over all the necessary documents including medical form, medical book, dope test form and passport of Zohaib, the Asian Under-22 Boxing Championship bronze medallist, to the committee before draws were taken. However, when draws came his name was missing.