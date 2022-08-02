Economic revival to take time: Fazl

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said the coalition government would complete its term and the general election would take place on time.



Talking to reporters here, he said the ones imposed upon the country weakened the economy during their four-year rule, adding the economic revival would take time. The Maulana termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan a ‘blackmailer’, who, he said, wanted to blackmail the state institutions.

The PDM chief said the ousted prime minister was putting pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan to influence the verdict in the foreign funding case of his party. “The Punjab Assembly resolution seeking the resignation of the chief election commissioner and other ECP members is part of this strategy to make the electoral body controversial,” he maintained.

The PDM president said the Imran Khan government was installed under a conspiracy to weaken the foundations of the country. He said the previous PTI government undermined the economy and had almost driven the country towards bankruptcy.

“The country was on the verge of bankruptcy when Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion,” he recalled. “Reviving the economy will take time now,” he stressed.

The Maulana, who is head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, said his party had no objection to the Supreme Court itself, rather it objected to some of its decisions. He believed that it was the right of every Pakistani to comment on the verdicts of the courts. “The heads of institutions are human beings. They can make mistakes and the Supreme Court has also made mistakes while deciding cases,” he alleged.