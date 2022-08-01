School enrolment campaign launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Authorities launched an enrollment campaign titled “Parhe ga to barhe ga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” (KP would get developed through education) across the province on Sunday.

“All the out-of-school children in the province will be enrolled in the schools,” stated KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on the occasion.

He said that in winter zone schools, regular classes would start from August 1 and the enrollment drive there would also be commenced with the reopening of the education institutions.

Similarly, the admission campaign in summer zone schools will also start from August 1. However, regular classes will begin on August 15. In the summer zone, from 1st to 14th August, only school heads and assistants will attend the school for the admission campaign.

In a statement, the education minister further said that the admission campaign would continue from August 1 to 30. And this year, admission will continue in the first shift and second shift schools so that the children working in the first shift can also get an opportunity to study.

He said that this year the entire admission campaign will be digitalized so that one could find all the data of enrolled children online.

It will record the details of newly admitted students, and students promoted to middle, high and higher secondary levels along with complete details. The education minister said that this year a target of enrolling one million children has been set.

Admission campaigns will be launched at every district, tehsil, village council and circle level, during which local elders, senior students, parent-teacher council members, scouts and school heads will go from door to door to ensure enrollment of all out of school children.

He said that it is the duty of every citizen of the province to participate in the admission campaign and enroll the children. Regarding educational facilities, the education minister said the schools have free textbooks, excellent educational facilities and competent teachers. He appealed to people to fulfill their responsibility by enrolling children in schools.