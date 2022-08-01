Talking to terrorists

Pakistani authorities have recently held talks with the TTP, an organization involved in crimes such as the APS massacre. Despite their past criminal records, Pakistan offered them a general amnesty, if they disbanded their organization. A delegation of ulema was sent to convince them of the state offer but failed to do so. These negotiations concern the public and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said that all decisions related to the TTP must be made in the parliament.
The TTP has a stronghold in Afghanistan and can easily operate from across the border. The power of the Taliban in Afghanistan should also concern other bordering countries as even their minorities are in danger, just like the Hazara community in Afghanistan. Further jeopardizing national security, madrassah students idealize the Taliban, which can be worrying for our future. Pakistan should not give further freedom to the TTP, whose militants will strengthen their organization. Pakistan has to review its policy and must put an end to the growing strength of the militant group. The Afghan government should be asked for assistance against the TTP so that this menace to the security of the country can be brought to heel
Usman Torwali
Swat
