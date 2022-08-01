Seven suspended as inquiry into Ghazi Goth mayhem opens

Taking notice of the high-handedness of government officials during the Ghazi Goth anti-encroachment drive in District East, the Sindh government has ordered the suspension of the relevant additional deputy commissioner and other officials, while the Karachi police chief has suspended the DSP and the SHO concerned.

According to officials, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the excessive use of force by government functionaries during the police operation in Ghazi Goth, and ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts, while all the officials involved have been put under suspension for the meantime.

In this regard, CM Shah has ordered the provincial chief secretary to conduct an inquiry against the officials involved and fix responsibility upon the negligent officials.

After receiving orders from the CM, city police chief Jawed Alam Odho has ordered the suspension of the relevant officials. According to the orders issued by Odho, the officers have been placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending the findings of the inquiry ordered.

The suspended officers are Syed Nasir Bukhari, the Sachal DSP/SDPO, and Inspector Aurangzeb Khattak, the Sachal police station’s SHO. They have been shifted to the Karachi Police Office, where they will ensure their daily attendance before the ADIG (Establishment). They will draw their salaries and allowances as admissible under the rules.

Separately, according to CS Muhammad Sohail Rajput’s orders, five more officers concerned have been placed under suspension with immediate effect in the light of the preliminary report of the deputy commissioner (East), received through the city commissioner’s office, regarding the anti-encroachment drive in Ghazi Goth, Subdivision Gulzar-e-Hijri (Scheme 33).

The suspended officers are Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Hisham Mazhar, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-18); Assistant Commissioner (Gulzar-e-Hijri) Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-17); Gulzar-e-Hijri Mukhtiarkar Jaleel Brohi (BS-16); Gulzar-e-Hijri Tapedar Ashiq Tunio and Anti-Encroachment Force Incharge (East) Syed Muhammad Ahmed. They will draw their salaries as admissible under the rules.

In the light of the orders of CM Shah, CS Rajput has also formed an inquiry committee to be headed by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon. The relevant order reads that Memon, an officer of PAS (BS-21), has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct an inquiry in connection with the anti-encroachment drive in Ghazi Goth.

The terms of reference of the committee will be to conduct an inquiry into the matter of the anti-encroachment operation that reportedly left some women and children injured.

The committee will fix responsibility upon the officials responsible, along with the specific role of each, and recommend action against the officials. The inquiry officer will furnish his report within three days.

Tension had gripped the Ghazi Goth area in the Sachal police jurisdiction on Saturday as an anti-encroachment team attempted to reclaim the portion of land that had been grabbed. A 15-year-old boy, two women and as many policemen were wounded by firing as a protest against the drive turned violent.

Police, however, controlled the situation with tear gas shells and baton charging the protesters. They also resorted to aerial firing to disperse the demonstrators. Senior officers had also taken notice of the police beating up two women, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

After the anti-encroachment team reached Ghazi Goth, they had to face massive resistance from a crowd of protesters. The area turned into a battlefield as the two parties clashed, and the rioting left five people injured due to aerial firing.

The injured policemen were identified as 32-year-old Zulfiqar, who is posted at the Anti-Encroachment Police Station, and 52-year-old Manzoor, who is posted at the Sharea Faisal police station.

A 15-year-old boy identified as Noor Malik, and two women, Tasleem, 32, and Zeenat, 35, were also wounded. The injured cops were taken to a private hospital on National Stadium Road, while the three civilians were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Police restored to aerial firing, tear gas shelling and baton charging the violent protesters to control the situation. A case was registered against some two dozen identified and 150 to 200 unidentified suspects.

Police said that commercial shops and other structures were constructed on two acres in Ghazi Goth, adding that 80 per cent of the encroachments had been removed, while the operation had been halted temporarily.

City police chief Odho had also taken notice of the police beating up two women in Ghazi Goth, and ordered the District East police chief to conduct an inquiry into the incident.