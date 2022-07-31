LWMC’s 79 absent employees dismissed

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has issued notification for dismissal of 79 employees, who were absent from duty for a long time.

As per LWMC spokesperson, practical steps were being taken to strengthen transparency in the organisation. So far, 2773 long absent employees have been terminated from the service in the year 2022. 833 employees dismissed in January 2022, 558 in February, 614 in March, 413 in April, 105 in May, 171 in June and 79 in July on unauthorised leaves. While taking action against the absent employees LWMC also ensures to maintain the total number of workers employed in different areas of the city, he said.

Providing exemplary cleanliness services to the citizens is our top most priority and in this regard department also advertised and conducted interviews for the position of sanitary workers from time to time followed by the addition of staff from pool as these workers are backbone of the organisation.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider further said that the organisation strives to provide the best sanitation facilities to the citizens. Unauthorised leaves disrupts service delivery and the best service delivery is only possible with 100% attendance. According to company policy, 30 days of continuous absence will result in termination of service. Hardworking and honest workers are a valuable asset of LWMC so all officers and workers should avoid unauthorised leave.

In addition, citizens are requested to immediately report to the LWMC Helpline 1139 if LWMC staff is not present in any area or constantly absent. For further sanitation related complaints, citizens must use the helpline and social media.