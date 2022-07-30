US ready to resume process to allow PIA’s direct flights

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration has shown its willingness on “resuming the process” to allow Pakistan International Airlines’ direct access to the US, said head of PM Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi.

Talking to the media on Thursday after his meetings with the White House National Security Council director Courtney Dunn and Direct International Economic Affairs, NSC, Sufi said his talks covered wide-ranging issues, including resumption of PIA direct flights to the US.

For the purpose, he also had a meeting with a delegation of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT) and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where he stressed to expedite the process for resumption of PIA direct flights from Pakistan to the United States.

He noted that New Islamabad Airport was well equipped as per international standards to meet the TSA’s requirements.

Sufi told the media that the US side conveyed its readiness to have technical discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant departments and undertake necessary visits for resumption of direct flights.

Sufi also requested for appointment of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) official at the US Karachi Consulate for pre-clearance of Pakistani mangoes at Karachi Port prior to their export to the United States.

Currently, mangoes, originating from Pakistan, are treated and cleared in Houston, which not only increases the cost but also causes delay in the availability of perishable items. The US side agreed to work on the proposal and renewed its commitment to further enhance cooperation with the Government of Pakistan.

“Increasing US-Pakistan bilateral engagement and increasing duration of visa tenure for Pakistani citizens with valid visas into global entry pre-clearance into the US,” were also a part of the discussions, Sufi said, adding that Pakistan’s Afghan refugee assistance plan was commended by the US officials, where Pakistan will provide 24-hour documentation process and a 30-day stayover until the Afghan citizens could be evacuated legally.

During his two-day visit, Sufi also met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asia, Elizabeth Horst, at the US Department of State.

According to the statement issued to the press, Sufi outlined the prime minister’s vision for strategic reforms and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations by focusing on tech, finance, economic, health, startups, climate change, energy and people to people contacts.

He highlighted Pakistan government’s commitment to protect rights of minorities, women and marginalised communities during his meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Kara McDonald.

Sufi said that he outlined the prime minister’s expansion of two initiatives: First, “Women on Wheels” for providing subsidised motorcycles and training to women polio workers, lady health workers, teachers and small business owners in small cities and rural areas across Pakistan. Second, expansion of “Violence against Women Centers” in all provinces.

He announced that a national hotline will soon be operational for dealing with the cases of gender violence and against minorities.