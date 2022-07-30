Deadly elephant virus stalks Zurich zoo

ZURICH: A deadly virus has swept through Zurich’s zoo, killing three Asian elephants in a month and leaving experts stumped as to how to stop its spread.

The zoo overlooking Switzerland’s largest city now has only five of the majestic creatures roaming its 11,000-square-metre elephant enclosure.

Two-year-old bull Umesh was the first to fall victim to the Elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV) at the end of June, followed just days later by his eight-year-old sister Omysha. Last Saturday, Ruwani, a five-year-old female from a second matriarchal herd also died.